Late-week cold front brings better rain chances

Rain chances ramp up Thursday night as a cold front drifts toward Texoma from northern Oklahoma. By early Friday morning that cold front will be draped across the Red River valley keeping good rain chances in our forecast. Unfortunately, the air behind the front won’t be much cooler. Chances are, we’ll still make it to the mid and upper 80s Friday afternoon. Rain chances will only be slight by the time football games kick off. We’re back to dry and relatively hot weather for the weekend, when highs will be in the mid 90s.