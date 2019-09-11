MSU Texas hosts semesters first faculty forums

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Over 30% of students will be the first in their family to attend college according to the US Department of Education. At MSU Texas, faculty shared what fueled them, to be first generation.
Panelists from the universities’s six colleges gathered for the semester’s first faculty forum. At MSU Texas, over half of the students are first generation.
“So it’s nice for them to see faculty in class, they see on campus, to know they were in the same position when they went to college,” panel moderator Dr. Marcy Brown Marsden said.
Tonight’s goal was to guide students through the issues they’ll face in college like finding study groups, tutors, or if they get into academic trouble.
“All of those things we take for granted if we have never known somebody that’s had that experience before,” Dr. Marsden said.
“I hope that they'll be willing to ask questions about how to get to school and not be like me, I didn't ask questions, I just thought I didn't know how to do this,” panelist Dr. Beverly Stiles said.
The panelist had a goal in mind for students to take away tonight.
“To be able to understand what’s happening in society, to be able to understand that and share it with others and help to solve problems in society because your educated,” Dr. Stiles said.
“Whether we’re first gen or legacy there are lessons for all of us, things to keep in mind as we help the next generation of students through the process,” Provost Dr. James Johnston said.
The faculty forum is hosted once a month during the school year, showcasing the research and creative projects happening at Midwestern State University.
