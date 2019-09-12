Cold front brings good rain chances Thursday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Most of Thursday won’t seem much different than the past few days. Winds will be gusty as temperatures climb to the 90s this afternoon. A cold front will drift slowly into the panhandles this morning and closer to Texoma this evening. Thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of the front this evening. Overnight tonight, scattered thunderstorms, along with the front, will drift south into Texoma bring the best rain chances of the week.