Crime Stoppers tip leads to Most Wanted fugitive capture

LUBBOCK, Texas (TNN) - A reward of $7,500 will be paid for a Crime Stoppers tip that led to a Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive’s capture in Lubbock on Friday, Sept. 6.
Rodolfo Ortiz Gonzalez, 54, had ties to the Texas Syndicate gang and was wanted on parole violation. U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force and Texas DPS agents were able to locate and arrest Gonzalez at a motel while working off of the information that came from the tip.
Gonzalez’s criminal history includes aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and burglary charges, and he has been wanted since February after absconding from his last known address in Lubbock. View his captured bulletin for more information.
Officials report that DPS and other agencies have arrested 19 Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives and sex offenders this year and have paid $32,500 in rewards for tips that have led to arrests.
From officials: Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.