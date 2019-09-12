GOTW Preview: Defenses ready for challenge of slowing down offenses

SEYMOUR, Texas (TNN) - We are a day away from week three of the high school football season and the game plans are set as teams will do final walkthroughs today.
In our game of the week, both Seymour and City View have one big key this week of slowing down the opposing offenses.
This is the first game of the week this year where both teams have dynamic offenses and that’s exactly what City View and Seymour boast.
For Seymour the quarterback, Nick Slaggle, is getting a lot of attention after a huge week against Quanah, but the Mustangs know they have several guys to watch out for to contain the Panthers offense.
“We came out the first two games hot, we get a stop on defense, come back on offense and try to score," City View sophomore LB/RB Jourdain Durham said.
“They’re a good team, good up front, got skill kids to go with him (Nick Slaggle)," City View head coach Rudy Hawkins said. "21 and 1 are also really good, 44 is also a good player so they’ve got athletes all around him. He’s a special athlete but he’s got help as well.”
On the other side, City View has a high-powered offense, but the Panthers say playing Quanah last week will help them a little because of the similarities between the offenses.
“City View, I don’t know if we have seen anyone quite as explosive as those guys yet," Seymour head coach Hugh Farmer said. (Landon) Leija was an explosive kid. Overall team speed City View is very talented and it’s going to be a challenge for us.”
“We are going to have to keep them inside," Seymour senior LB/RB Hagan Jones said. "Instead of them getting outside we have to keep them inside and just maintain the quarterback and don’t let him get outside the pocket.”
Kick off for the Blitz on 6 Game of the Week kicks off at 7:30 pm.
