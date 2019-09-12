GOTW Preview: Offensive lines leading City View and Seymour

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City View Mustangs are one of six Texoma football teams still undefeated this year, but they will face the Seymour Panthers in the Blitz on 6 game of the week and the Panthers are starting to get things going as well.
For both teams their success revolves around the offensive line.
For Seymour, they want to go fast on offense and they did just that in their first win against Quanah, scoring 40 points and putting up a lot of yards.
For the Mustangs, they have scored at least 46 points in each game this season and have a ton of big play ability among their receivers and running backs.
But from the start of two-a-days the offensive line has been the key.
“Our offensive line has gotten so much better and the improvement there has given us so much time offensively to do more things," City View head coach Rudy Hawkins said. "It’s opened up Isaiah to have more time to throw and the receivers to get deeper.”
“We don’t have a lot of kids and a lot going both ways and it’s kind of crazy, our lineman are tough and they can handle it and they have been doing a really good job offensively and defensively," Seymour head coach Hugh Farmer said. "They are some young guys out there, we have two freshmen on the offensive line and they are growing in a hurry and they are doing a really good job and I’m super proud of them.”
The Blitz on 6 game of the week will kick off at 7:30 this Friday.
Emily Bjorklund will be in Seymour on Friday for complete coverage on the Blitz on 6.
