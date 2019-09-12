GOTW Preview: Offensive lines leading City View and Seymour

“We don’t have a lot of kids and a lot going both ways and it’s kind of crazy, our lineman are tough and they can handle it and they have been doing a really good job offensively and defensively," Seymour head coach Hugh Farmer said. "They are some young guys out there, we have two freshmen on the offensive line and they are growing in a hurry and they are doing a really good job and I’m super proud of them.”