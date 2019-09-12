Mustangs draw in home opener

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State (1-1-1) and Oklahoma Baptist (1-1-1) battled to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night at Stang Park.
“I was proud of them, the first 10-15 minutes when we were bunkered in and they weathered the storm,” Head Coach Ryan Spence. “Yeah, they show more shots. But quality wise I think our girls fought back.”
The Bison opened the scoring in the 34th minute off a free kick. Hannah Evans blasted one from 30 yards out that clipped the outstretched hands of goalkeeper Aubrey Pettett before trickling over the goal line.
Wichita Falls High School native Alyssa Salinas brought MSU Texas even in the 54th minute with the first goal of her career.
The freshman placed a perfect left footed shot from just inside the 18-yard line past a sprawling Emily Griffith to level the score.
“I think the big thing with her is just getting that confidence up. I think she has it in her. If you’re in the right place, good things will happen,” added Coach Spence.
MSU Texas had the best chance of either team in extra time.
Imani Morlock streaked down the right sideline in the first overtime but her cross was broken up.
