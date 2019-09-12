New Wichita County jail construction on track and under budget

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Construction is on track for the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center to be complete in a year.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Mark Beachamp said the project is also well under its $70 million budget. The building's jail will hold over 600 inmates, include an in-house infirmary, and be the new location for the Wichita County Sheriff's Office operations.
Within the last 9 months, groundwork has been finished, and the walls of the massive jail are now up.
Beachamp said while nearly a months’ worth of rainy days delayed work, they are still keeping pace.
“We're right where we should be on the project…Now that we're seeing construction going upwards instead of flat it's really exciting,” the commissioner stated.
He added that when it comes to the cost per square-foot, the LEC is one of the most inexpensive buildings of its kind in the nation. Beachamp said it is all thanks to prior planning and research done by Wichita County commissioners and their design and building teams.
The LEC was passed by voters in May of 2017. It is being built because of the aging jail facilities that Wichita County currently has.
