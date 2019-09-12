Social media threat to Lawton school stopped by local, federal authorities

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Officials with the Lawton Public Schools say a social media threat was investigated and handled overnight.
According to a statement, LPS Executive Director Lynn Cordes said the Lawton Police Department notified LPS Police Chief Hornbeck of the post threatening Eisenhower Middle School around 3 a.m. on Thursday.
An investigation was launched and with help from LPD and the FBI the suspect was identified and taken into custody around 6:30 a.m. The suspect has only been identified as a juvenile.
They said the threat was negated after the arrest and before classes began.
LPS’ complete statement is below.
"Today at 3 am, Lawton Police Department notified LPSPD Chief Hornbeck of a social media post with a threat to Eisenhower Middle School. LPSPD immediately began an investigation.
In a joint effort with the FBI and Lawton Police Department, the suspect was quickly identified and apprehended at his residence at 6:30 am. The juvenile is currently under arrest and in law enforcement custody.
Upon detainment of the suspect, there was no longer a threat to students or staff. The situation was handled prior to the start of classes.
We cannot share any other details at this time as this is an ongoing investigation. Please know that all threats will be handled swiftly and immediately. Safety is the top priority for Lawton Public Schools.
We want to thank the FBI and Lawton PD for their support and joint efforts to isolate and contain the threat. We will continue to work together as we complete the investigation. We ask that anyone, parent or student, who sees any potential threat at any time to please report it to LPS administration or law enforcement immediately."
