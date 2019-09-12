Texoma Gives is underway now

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Starting bright and early at 6:00 a.m. this morning, the 4th Annual Texoma Gives got underway.
The event will last for 16 hours, ending at 10:00 p.m. tonight, and is organized by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation.
Texoma Gives is an online donation event that allows the people of Texoma to help support local non-profits.
The day is all about sharing the love by donating to your favorite organizations through the Texoma Gives website.
“This day is incredibly important for nonprofits for many reasons,” said Leslie Schaffner, the President of the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation. “Of course, money is a big driving force behind this.”
For the last four years, non-profits across Texoma have been able to continue their services thanks to the generosity of the community.
“Texoma Gives is awesome,” said Addison Roberts with the Arc of Wichita County. “It can get people involved here in Wichita falls and outside of Texas, outside of the United States.”
Along with the online donations there are many fundraising events that are being held concurrently with the Texoma Gives initiative.
The Museum of North Texas History opened a new Children’s Exhibit today and that’s where we find Sarah Hines
For a bit of fun for the whole family there is going to be a 72-foot optical course, a foam pit and a stroller run with the Playground Warriors event by Child Care Partners.
Playground Warriors is happening now from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Zale Childcare Center located at 403 Lamar St.
According to their website, Child Care Partners is a nonprofit agency with the goals of protecting children and strengthening families through child care services in the Wichita Falls area. They depend on the community and fundraising efforts to ensure that children in the WF community are protected and well cared for.
They will be holding a change donation event all day today.
This event allows people who can’t meet their $25 minimum online donation to still participate in donating to the The Kitchen of Wichita Falls, who provide the Meals on Wheels program as well as others.
To donate you’ll just drop off change in the Texoma Gives heart in the parking lot at 1000 Burnett St. Between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Other locations you can donate at include:
Blaine Purcell, MD - 2601 Harrison St.
Brian’s Plumbing - 901 Ohio Ave.
Cavendars - 3905 Lawrence Rd.
Danny Foix Exxon - 2620 Southwest Pkwy.
8th Street Coffee House -710 8th St.
Fill and Chill 1 and 2 - 1508 Southwest Pkwy. and 3120 Northwest Fwy., respectively.
Kell Optical - 1708 Kell W Blvd.
Natural Grocers - 3910 Lawrence Rd.
Sewell Toyota - 2213 Old Jacksboro Hwy.
Star Brite Cleaners 1 and 2 - 4304 Kemp Blvd. and 3200 Seymour Hwy., respectively.
Stone Oven Pizza - 2617 Plaza Pkwy. #610
The Shoe Closet - 2912 Garnett Ave.
Donations from the, “A Heart Full of Change,” event will go to The Kitchen’s Weekend Meal Program, which launched 3 years ago through Texoma Gives.
According to The Arc of Wichita County’s website, the non-profit’s hope is to help the community further accept people with disabilities. They believe that Wichita County would be a much brighter and loving place if people with disabilities were seen as valued and important.
Board and Brush is partnering with Hands to Hands Community Fund for an auction on the day of Texoma Gives.
The auction times are at 9:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the Board and Brush Creative Studio. Head over to the Facebook event page for more information.
