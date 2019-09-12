Texoma Gives kicks off Thursday morning

City Guide
Texoma Gives is kicking off Thursday, Sept. 9.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texoma Gives is kicking off Thursday, Sept. 9 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. It’s an online giving event that helps raise money for nonprofit organizations in Texoma.

All event related donations must be made through the Texoma Gives website.

The minimum donation required is $10 and there is no maximum donation limit.

