Texoma Gives kicks off Thursday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texoma Gives is kicking off Thursday, Sept. 9 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. It’s an online giving event that helps raise money for nonprofit organizations in Texoma.

All event related donations must be made through the Texoma Gives website.

News Channel 6 City Guide: Give to your favorite nonprofit for Texoma Gives 2021

The minimum donation required is $10 and there is no maximum donation limit.

