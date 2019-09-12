Texoma Gives kicks off Thursday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texoma Gives is kicking off Thursday, Sept. 12 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is an online giving event that helps raise money for local nonprofit organizations in Texoma.
All event related donations must be made through the Texoma Gives website.
The event will last for 16 hours and is organized by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation.
The following is a compilation of News Channel 6 stories written about Texoma Gives.
Samantha Forester interviewed several people including Leslie Schaffner and Denise Moffat of the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation and Jean Hall of WF Youth Symphony Orchestra.
In support of the YSO’s donation campaign, Musician David Levy will be live streaming songs from The Great American Songbook at the Kemp Center for the Arts from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. tomorrow on the YSO Facebook page.
According to their website, YSO offers subsidized music education to students from K-12, with a focus on under-served youth. Members come from Wichita Falls, surrounding Northern Texas towns and even Southern Oklahoma towns.
Sarah Hines was joined by Anndrea Harris, Child Care Partners, to talk about their Playground Warriors event. The event will be hosted at the MPEC on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the MPEC parking lot across from the Zale Childcare Center and they will have a 72-foot optical course, a foam pit and a stroller run.
According to their website, Child Care Partners is a nonprofit agency with the goals of protecting children and strengthening families through child care services in the Wichita Falls area. They depend on the community and fundraising efforts to ensure that children in the WF community are protected and well cared for.
Jake Garcia spoke with Pam Hughes of Meals on Wheels about their Texoma Gives change donation event “A Heart Full of Change”. This event allows people who can’t meet the $25 minimum online donation to still participate in donating to the The Kitchen of Wichita Falls, who provide the Meals on Wheels program as well as others.
To donate you’ll just drop off change in the Texoma Gives heart in the parking lot at 1000 Burnett St. Between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. or at one of several other locations listed in the story.
According to their website, Meals on Wheels began over 50 years ago in 1965. Seniors met at the Red Door Senior Citizen’s Center and delivered meals to those who were unable to meet due to illness. It began as a few meals being delivered to friends and developed into acts of service to feed the hungry in Wichita Falls.
Tila Grant caught up with the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department, who is asking for the community’s help to build a new building to house their newest piece of equipment: a ladder truck. Read the full story here and feel free to donate on the VFD’s Texoma Gives page.
Jake Garcia was joined by Kim McClellan from Christ Academy, who is asking for donations this year to help them raise funds for the construction of their Blended Learning Center. For more information read Katelyn Fox’s story here.
According to their website, Christ Academy focuses on academic excellence, spiritual development and God-honoring relationships.
Brenda Robledo caught up with members from three different nonprofit organizations including Addison Roberts of the Arc of Wichita County, Dirk Welch of MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights and Whitney Flack of Wichita County Medical Alliance.
According to The Arc of Wichita County’s website, the nonprofit’s hope is to help the community further accept people with disabilities. They believe that Wichita County would be a much brighter and loving place if people with disabilities were seen as valued and important.
Board and Brush is partnering with Hands to Hands Community Fund for an auction on the day of Texoma Gives. The auction times are at 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Board and Brush Creative Studio. Head over to the Facebook event page for more information.
The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights is one of the largest holiday displays of its kind. According to MSU Texas, its purpose is to provide a festive holiday atmosphere on the MSU campus, to serve as an outreach to the community and to be a focal point for holiday activities in North Texas. The displays will be up later this year starting Nov. 25 through Dec. 28, 2019.
