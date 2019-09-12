WF Area Food Bank talks Hunger Action Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today we spoke with Kara Nickens about the nationally recognized Hunger Action Day, which is today, Thursday, September 12.
September is actually Hunger Awareness Month as well.
Hunger Action Day focuses on bringing awareness to the hunger crisis in our communities.
1 in 6 people in our communities are food insecure, 1 in 4 of children as well, according to Nickens.
This summer alone the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank (WFAFB) has distributed 750,000 pounds of food.
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has been serving the community since 1982, today they remain focused on feeding hungry people.
The food bank collects food that is distributed for free by charitable partner agencies and programs operating in 12 North Texas counties: Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Haskell, Jack, Knox, Montague, Throckmorton, Wilbarger, Wichita and Young.
They say that the success of their mission will depend on the compassion and actions of supporters and volunteers.
