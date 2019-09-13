Falls Town Flyers pair up with WFISD

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Falls Town Flyers, Wichita Falls indoor semi-pro soccer team, is extending their community outreach by partnering up with the WFISD school district.
Gabryela Arredondo has already hit the ground running on the first day completing her first press release and taking meetings with the VP, Event operation, and experience.
“It was super exciting; it was definitely a fast pace which I was expecting," said Arredondo. “Michelle Cramer is definitely someone that I would LOVE to work with in the future even after my internship. She was definitely showing me the in and outs. She is showing me the basics, even for the first day. She was definitely showing me how this is a real thing and how people really need marketing.”
Michelle Cramer, VP, Event operation and experience, said “Last year we were contacted by WFISD about their marketing program and their continuing education program to see if we could be interested in bringing on an intern to help with their marketing program to give some real-world experience to an area senior and we were thrilled to be able to accept and to start this school year to give them hands-on experience right here in Wichita Falls.”
The whole goal of the Career Education Center is to get students opportunities to engage in hands-on, real-world experience in their fields.
Tandy Roberts, Marketing teacher, said “We are just really thankful for businesses and organizations that are willing to help our students, invest in our students and invest in our community."
Working with Falls Town Flyers, she’ll get a chance to merge the things she loves.
Cramer said “Social media campaigns, internet campaigns and reaching out to young people where they are, that’s a way that we wanted to help her grow because that’s her passion.”
