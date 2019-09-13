Maddie would like to find a fur-ever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Kimber from Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined us in studio today with Maddie, the puppy.
Maddie is a 6 month old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix who is super sweet.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue is all about helping displaced animals.
They do pull from kill shelters and place them in foster homes. In foster homes, Emily’s Legacy Rescue finds that animals can work on house training, crate training and any issues they may have to allow them to find the best possible homes.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be at PetCo from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. this Saturday. September 14.
If you want to get a head start, fill out an adoption application to begin the approval process to adopt.
Their adoption fee for dogs is $125.00 and for cats $85.00. The adoption fee covers all their vetting costs.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue prefers to do meet and greets with people and try to match them with the right pet in the right home for their individual personalities. They strongly recommend doing a meet and greet when their is another family dog to introduce the new animal to.
If you would like to become an animal foster, you can fill out their foster application.
They will have Adoption Events posted on their Facebook page and Twitter, or you can visit their website.
To look at all the animals they currently have available for adoption, you can visit their adoption website.
