News Channel 6 City Guide: Young Co. Serving Our Servants Celebration

YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma.
This episode, we’re taking a closer look at an organization whose mission is to raise money to provide immediate assistance to the families of first responders in Young County if their loved one is killed or injured in the line of duty.
Young County Serving Our Servants is hosting an event on Saturday, September 28, to raise money for its fund and bring first responders and members of the community together.
