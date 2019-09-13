Rain could impact area football games Friday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hit and miss showers will linger in the area through 8 or 9:00 this morning. Winds have been gusty out of the north but they will be light most of the day today. Temperatures will be in the 70s this morning. Then, on to the 80s this afternoon with light east winds.
A few thunderstorms are expected to redevelop late this afternoon. so, rain is possible during area football games. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with light east winds and temperatures in the low 80s at kickoff. Light winds will continue through the weekend. After highs in the 80s today, a long stretch of 90 degree days will begin Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 90s Sunday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
