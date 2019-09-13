Texoma Gives exceeds goal; brings in over $1.2 million

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Over $1.2 million was raised for this year’s Texoma Gives, exceeding their goal of $1.1 million
Over 200 non-profits participated in the day of giving.
Downtown, several non-profits set up for events where they handed out pamphlets, took pictures, and treated guests to drinks and some live music.
OneLife Community Church, Hospice of Wichita falls, and NAMI Wichita Falls are three groups that had one goal today – to raise money to do what they do best: help others.
Serving and Connections Coordinator Rachel Tart with OneLife Community Church said, “We’re raising money to raise for A Night to Shine. It’s a prom experience for people with disabilities.”
Development Specialist Erin Marvin with Hospice of Wichita Falls said, “We are the only non-profit Hospice in Texoma area what that means is we can still make money but all that money goes to patient care.”
Executive Director for NAMI Wichita Falls Jessica Wood said, “Our mission is to improve the lives of those affected by mental illness through support, education, and advocacy. We do that through programs we offer in the community and all our services are free.”
Each organization felt the best way to raise funds was to participate in Texoma Gives. “They're might be even people that don't know what Night To Shine is, and by doing this then they’ll get to hear more about it.” Tart said.
It is no doubt that it has become the biggest day of giving each year. It is a day where non-profits feel the love that they try to put out into the world every day, come back to them.
Marvin added, “We are just really thankful for the Texoma community. Any money that we raise today directly helps us give care to those who just can’t pay for it.”
