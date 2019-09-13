WFISD school board discusses future high school plans

For Kirby the plan is to close it in 7 or 8 years, citing the current maintenance issues, and lack of room for expansion. It was also brought up as a possible location for a new administration building. McNeal and Barwise will both stay as middle schools. At McNiel there’s plenty of room for expansions and is a good candidate to become an elementary school later down the line. At Barwise they discussed the possible addition of a retention pond and road connecting the campus to Maplewood Ave.