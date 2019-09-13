Windthorst vs Holliday: Battle of contrasting styles

WINDTHORST, Texas (TNN) - Before last season Holliday and Windthorst hadn’t faced off on the gridiron since 2015 when the Trojans won the game for the first time since 2006.
This year they come into this match up expecting a better game than last year.
A year ago, the Eagles dominated in the 51-7 win over Windthorst, but the Trojans look like a new team.
They shut down Jacksboro’s run offense last week, which is similar to what Holliday runs.
Whereas the Eagles are trying to prepare for the passing offense of Windthorst after facing back-to-back run-heavy teams.
“They are very similar in what they do," Windthorst head coach Chris Tackett said. "They are committed to the ground game and they are going to smash mouth and they are going to come at you. Their lineman are coached well and they block low. Having these two back to back, it’s a struggle but I think it’s good for us.”
“They definitely throw the ball more than anybody we’ve played," Holliday head coach Frank Johnson said. "Iowa Park, it’s a spread team but you get right down to it they are heavier on the run or at least against us. It seemed like Boyd copied Iowa Park’s game plan. I don’t think that’s what Windthorst wants to do, I don’t think that’s their game plan.
"They’ve got a lot of good skill kids, a couple of big tall guys and they throw the ball well.”
Kick off set for 7:30 pm in Windthorst.
