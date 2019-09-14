Boomtown Rodeo gives young girls a healthy outlet

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While Friday nights in Texas are usually reserved for high school football, hundreds made the choice to head out to Burkburnett’s Boomtown Rodeo.
Dozens of young cowgirls from all over Texoma showed that it takes It takes heart, grace, and athleticism to be cowgirls.
The rodeo has given them a healthy outlet, and some even learned about the rodeo tradition because they wanted to follow in their parent’s footsteps.
That was the case for 13-year-old Kennedy Perez, “My mom, she actually got me into it. I’ve always wanted to be like her.”
Each year they compete in different categories like barrel racing and roping, which takes a lot of practice and dedication.
16-year-old cowgirl Jaydan Dickey also makes sure to take good care of her horse, “It’s a lot of work. You’ve got to keep up with them, keep up how they look, and their protein, and everything. Just make sure they’re healthy and you’re healthy.”
They also compete to become rodeo royalty.
One girl is crowned princess and one queen. They get the chance to travel the state representing their city in other rodeos.
Although competition can be tough, it has helped young girls find a passion and feel good about themselves.
9-year-old Jaci Knox said, “You get really nervous whenever you first start to ride the horse, but after a while you get used to it .”
14-year-old Chloe Morrison shared her journey, “I wanted to try something new and to go to different places with my horse. I used to be really shy, and now I’m not shy. I’m more confident in myself.”
The Boomtown Rodeo continues Saturday, September 14 beginning at 7:30 pm located at Boomtown Rodeo Arena. The rodeo will follow a parade through Downtown Burkburnett starting at 4 pm.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.