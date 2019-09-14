Long lines for Friday the 13th tattoos and piercings

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Friday the 13, Sept. 14, crowds formed at Underground Tattoo and Body Piercing in Wichita Falls for cheap tattoos.
It has become a new tradition around the country to offer $13 tattoos and piercings on the day often deemed unlucky.
It was first come, first serve at the tattoo shop. Customers were limited to one tattoo per person and could only get basic piercings.
Our crews stopped by in the middle of the afternoon and people were lined up around the building waiting to get inside.
