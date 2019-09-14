WF Area Food Bank receives large donation from Texoma Gives

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Just a few weeks ago the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank was pretty low on food but thanks to 16 hours of giving, they have some much needed relief.
“Texoma really stepped up and they donated $16,615 which is going to help us you know purchase additional food,” food bank CEO Kara Nickens said.” Had it not been for Texoma Gives and the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation, we may not of received those donors.” The large donation allows them to purchase around 45,000 pounds worth of food, enough to fill up an entire truck load.
“This is one of the many ways that gets us seen to show how much we do need here and how much the community can help us help,” mobile pantry truck driver Vincent Reed said. “The first few words are normally thank you, thank you so much, we appreciate what you're doing and it's just a great feeling to hear it.”
While the donations from Texoma Gives help, Nickens says there is still the need for more supplies. As soon as food comes in, it’s out the door.
“Our shelves are still pretty low, we've just recently purchased about $50,000 worth of food, which we had to take out of our general fund,” Nickens said.
September is hunger action month, and the food bank is continuing to spread awareness that over 40,000 are at risk of going to bed hungry.
“It’s not just in other places, it's right here in Texoma,” Nickens said.
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will be downtown tomorrow, giving out food vouchers to seniors at the farmers market. They’ll have a representative there from 8:30 till noon. To get a voucher you need to be over the age of 60, and have your drivers license with you. You can use the voucher this Saturday and any time in October. This is the last chance to get one of these vouchers.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.