WF residents ‘Stroll n Roll’ through downtown’s museums

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Residents old and young gathered at the Wichita Falls Public Library this morning, choosing one of three routes to take around the city.
“It is fun and people came to enjoy themselves,” said young Wichita Falls’ resident Daejon McCallon
Shuttles, and a crowd favorite the trolley, took people to places such as the Museum of North Texas History or the Kemp House for the Arts.
“You can go in there and spend as little as you want or as much time as you want. So it’s just a great thing that they do for the community,” said Mary Maskill, community engagement manager at the Wichita Falls’ Museum of Art at MSU Texas.
The event started as a way to celebrate Smithsonian Museum Day. Over the years it has grown into a free weekend for Wichita Falls’ residents to explore all that downtown has to offer.
“There’s just so much going on downtown,” said Maskill. “It’s starting again, I think. It’s revitalizing. It’s really fun to go see all that.”
She added, “there’s so much that maybe people don’t remember when they say ‘oh what do I do for culture in town?’ This is a good reminder.”
