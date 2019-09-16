BBB Briefs: Digital calendar scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Comse Ojeda from the Better Business Bureau joined Jake in studio today to talk about some scams that target your digital calendars.
Ojeda says that these are phishing scams, or scams targeted at gaining personal information.
Scammers will often find a loophole and log into your calendar of choice to place events on your calendar with links to malware attached.
A long-term effect of a scam like this could be extortion for money.
Ojeda warns that you never click on links or attachments from unknown senders or on events on your calendar that you are unsure about.
For more information or to report a scam you can always visit the BBB’s website.
