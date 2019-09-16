Hirschi’s Tryston Randall named Blitz on 6 Player of the Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - If there is one consistent thing about High school football in Texoma, it’s great performances week in and week out.
That didn’t change on Friday when several players from across the area put up some huge numbers for their team, but our player of the week goes to a quarterback that set a school record.
Hirschi’s Tryston Randall threw for a school-record 398 yards in the Huskies 70-41 win over Sweetwater.
He also had four passing touchdowns and 50-plus yards on the ground as Hirschi started their first winning streak of the Antonio Wiley era.
Hirschi travels to Vernon this Friday.
Congratulations Tryston.
