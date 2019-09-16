Annual Buffalo Soldier Banquet Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Trooper Robert McClain joined Jake in studio today to talk about the Annual Buffalo Soldiers Banquet.
The Buffalo Soldiers Banquet, up in Lawton, Oklahoma, is being held Saturday, September 21, starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 135 NW 2nd St in Lawton.
Every year the Lawton Ft. Sill Buffalo Soldiers 9th and 10th Calvary Association hosts this event, which celebrates the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers.
Tickets are $45 per person and the tickets for this event are being sold on Eventbrite.
For more information you’re asked to contact the Lawton Ft. Sill Chamber of Commerce at (580)-355-3541 or you can visit their website and Facebook page.
