Manhunt Monday suspect wanted on bond forfeiture

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Take a good look at this week’s Manhunt Monday suspect.
52-year-old Dorothy Green is wanted for bond forfeiture - theft of property under $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions & bond forfeiture - possession of a controlled substance.
She is described as being 5′5″ and weighing around 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
She should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.
Never attempt to apprehend this subject yourself.
If you have any information on the location of this fugitive, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers 24/7 at (940)-322-9888.
If you are calling from outside of the Wichita Falls Area you are asked to call 1-800-322-9888, toll free.
You can also submit tips through P3TIPS website or app, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
You will remain anonymous and if your information leads to her arrest, you may be eligible to earn a $500 cash reward, upon approval.
