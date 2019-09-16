News Channel 6 City Guide: Laguna Madre Traders

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma.
This episode, we’re taking a closer look inside a one of a kind furniture store that can fit just about any look you’re going for. The products at Laguna Madre Traders can be passed down through generations.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact Host & Producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.