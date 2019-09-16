Search warrant leads to fake Juul discovery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - During the execution of a search warrant, the Bowie PD is reported to have found and seized around $2,600 in fake Juul products manufactured in China.
Lt. Randy Hanson said they first made contact Monday when they received a phone call from Joel Voyles, with the Investigative Service Company of Fort Worth. He explained that U.S. Customs’ officials had intercepted a package from China with an address going to Bowie Tobacco Mart, located at 1516 SH 59 North.
Customs’ officials got in contact with Juul, who hired a North Texas investigator.
“On Sept. 4 the investigator did an undercover buy at Bowie Tobacco and purchased a counterfeit product. Another similar buy was conducted Wednesday afterwhich we came in with a search warrant that day for the business,” Hanson told Times Record News.
Police, in total, seized 142 counterfeit Juul pods, 11 chargers, one device and one starter kit.
The estimated value of the items was $2,687.60.
Along with the Juul products, Bowie police also seized 16 packages of CBD oil without appropriate labeling.
Hanson explained to Times Record News that the violation for purchasing counterfeit products is called trademark counterfeiting and is similar to a theft complaint based on the dollar amount. For this case, the seizures could result in a state jail felony.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.