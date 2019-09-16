Summer temperatures dominate this week’s forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Technically speaking this is the final full week of summer with the Autumnal equinox happening next Monday. The forecast shows summer temperatures heat dominating our forecast. High temperatures are six to eight degrees above normal for this time of the year. Here’s how your Monday goes. We’ll jump to the 80s by late morning. In fact, we’ll be in the upper 80s by noon. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s and winds will be out of the southeast at 10 to 15.