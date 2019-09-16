Woman wanted for evading arrest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Take a good look at this week’s Manhunt Monday suspect.
38-year-old, Stephanie Perry is wanted for Violation of Parole - Evading Arrest/Detention with motor vehicle.
She is described as being 5′6″ and weighing around 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
She should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.
Never attempt to apprehend this subject yourself.
If you have any information on the location of this fugitive, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers 24/7 at (940)-322-9888.
If you are calling from outside of the Wichita Falls Area you are asked to call 1-800-322-9888, toll free.
You can also submit tips through P3TIPS website or app, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
You will remain anonymous and if your information leads to her arrest, you are eligible for earn a cash reward, upon approval.
