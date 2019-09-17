Cache man recovering after collision with cattle

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - A Cache man is out of the hospital and recovering after he hit and killed four cows with his pickup truck on his drive to work Monday morning.
Mark Gonzales was taken away in an ambulance around 4:30 Monday morning, after he crashed into the cows on Deyo Mission Rd, between Coombs and Bishop.
With a totaled truck, and minor injuries, the family is now waiting on compensation, but first, they have to identify who the cows belonged too.
“I thought it was the end right there. Everything went dark, it was real scary,” said Mark Gonzales.
Sometime between 3:30 and 4:00 Am, Mark Gonzales was driving his route to work, the same one he takes every day.
“All I saw were eyeballs in the middle of the road, cows all the way across the road and I guess I hit them,” said Gonzales.
While this is the first time he’s hit a cow, it’s not the first time he, or his wife have seen cows out in the road on this stretch of Deyo Mission.
“Before this last month, I was calling three or four times a week because they are constantly out. I was worried something like this would happen. I never thought it would happen to my husband, but it did,” said Mark’s wife, Ammie Gonzales.
“Redo the whole fence, or pasture, redo the whole 4 miles if he has too. This is an ongoing deal, all the time, every week there are cows out here. It’s crazy,” said Mark Gonzales.
Now, the family is waiting on some form of compensation after their truck was totaled, Mark experienced whiplash, and a number of cuts on his head, because his air bag didn't deploy.
Luckily for them, a lieutenant on the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department says Oklahoma is not an open range state.
“Any owner of a domestic animal, including cows and horses are to keep them restrained, off the public right of way, and their neighbors property. If it’s a continuous thing, we follow the law, issue citations, and the procedure if we do impound them is quite costly,” said Lt. Larry Johnson.
“It’s his responsibility to replace his pick up, for his pain and suffering, he’s going to have to take off work because of the aches and pains. I feel like he is totally responsible. If it were my livestock, I would pay for it out of human kindness," said Ammie Gonzales.
As of about 8:45, Ammie posted on FB that the cows were removed, but no one called her to let her know who they belonged to, and who would be responsible.
She said when the owner does come forward, they will pursue legal action, including a civil lawsuit.
