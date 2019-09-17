Fall Family Fun Night next Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Bettye Ricks joined Jake in studio to talk about the Camp Fire Fall Family Fun Night happening next Thursday, September 26.
Camp Fire North Texas is inviting everyone to Fall Family Fun Night at Harrell Park, located at 2524 Terrace Ave., across from the west end of Lucy Park.
It’s all happening Thursday, September 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
They will be serving hot dogs, fresh roasted and buttered ears of corn, s’mores and kettle corn.
They will also have games, a bounce house and the covered wagon ride.
Tommy Tunes will be cranking out the tunes.
Special appearance by McGruff the Crime Dog.
The event is free, however parents can register their kids for Camp Fire North Texas at the event. Registration is $15.00 per child or $35.00 for a family of 3 or more.
For more information you can always visit their website, Facebook page or event page.
