HPT Clay County: Current drought relief

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Typically, around the time of the Clay County Pioneer Reunion, the region gets caught up on rainfall totals after the summer drought.
First Alert Meteorologist Garrett James looks at the issue and how, this year, Henrietta and Clay County are doing better than usual, despite this summer’s burn ban, which has now been lifted for just Clay County.
On this stop of the Hometown Pride Tour we take a look at how the lack of rain has impact parts of Clay County. Garrett tells us about how some farmers were still able to turn a good harvest this season.
Campbell says, “It is a unique situation in that the South end of the county we have gotten good rain, we have gotten over 3 inches in some areas. But the north end you can almost draw a line up north of 287, has not received that good rain."
Thanks to the wet spring we had it has helped some of the local farmers and their crops in Clay County.
“Cotton is up, the acres we have in the county it is doing fair, hay farmers seem to be doing decent with their hay. I mean wheat struggled with getting it out earlier in the summer. I mean we haven’t had much rain this summer but like I said, the pastures are still looking pretty decent, all things considered,” said Bill Holcombe, the Clay County Texas A&M Agri-Life Agent.
However, like Judge Mike Campbell said, hopefully with it being Pioneer Reunion week, a good rain won’t be far away.
Tomorrow for the next part of Hometown pride tour of Clay county we will be taking a look at the biggest event in Clay County, The 88th Annual Pioneer Reunion.
