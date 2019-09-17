HPT Henrietta: talking 88th Annual Pioneer Reunion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - All this week News Channel 6 is taking you on a journey -- we’re headed down Highway 82 for our Hometown Pride Tour of Henrietta.
Brian Brock and Steven Teague from the Nine Man Board joined us in studio on Monday, September 16, to talk about the 88th Annual Pioneer Reunion.
The 88th Annual Clay County Pioneer Reunion is happening Thursday. September 19, through Saturday, September 21.
This is the most historic event in all of Clay County, the first ever Pioneer meeting was held on August 19, 1932 at 3:00 p.m. The Clay County Pioneer Association was organized at that meeting. Also at the meeting they organized the first Pioneer Reunion to be held that October.
This event really has a little bit of everything; from rodeos, parades and dances to lots of good food, live music and competitions.
There will be parades every single day. The Cowboy Kickoff parade will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Introduction of the Floats parade on Friday at 10:00 a.m., and the winner’s of the Float Competition are announced during the parade on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.
Those competitions include frog and terrapin races, which are very popular among the kids. They also hold a dummy roping competition and an art show on the Courthouse Lawn.
Following some of the parades they will have some great barbecue for the traditional Luncheon on the Rodeo Grounds. BBQ plates will be $9 or $6 for a sandwich.
They also have rodeo events every night in the Tex Rickard Rodeo Arena, including calf scrambles, bronc riding, and bull riding. Dances will follow the Rodeo on Friday and Saturday nights.
Rodeo tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for kids. Thursday is Active Military Night, and active military members can get in for free.
For more information you can check out their website or their Facebook page. They also have all of the registration forms for different events throughout the weekend on their website.
It’s going to be a great week in Henrietta folks, you don’t want to miss it, stay with News Channel 6 as we dive deeper into our Hometown Pride Tour of Henrietta.
