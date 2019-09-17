Kellie Raspberry at local event tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Toni Alonza joined us in studio to talk about the, “Don’t Forget About Me,” event that will be held on Tuesday, September 17.
The event will be at The Forum, 2120 Speedway Ave. from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Enjoy a fun night out with cheese, wine and award-winning national radio host, Kellie Rasberry presenting, “Don’t Forget About Me," a powerful message of the importance of not forgetting about local “at-risk” children.
You can buy your tickets online or at Harvest Drug and Gift, for $25 per person.
100% of the proceeds from this event will stay local and go to Communities in Schools of the Greater Wichita Falls Area, who are hosting this event.
