Local man causes commotion at Taco Bell, results in 4 charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A disturbance call to a Taco Bell-KFC combination restaurant on the city’s Northside leads to 4 charges for a Wichita Falls man.
Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 16, police were called to the Taco Bell-KFC in the 2800 block of Central Freeway about a man, Kyle Morris, yelling obscenities at employees and claiming to have smoked, “ice,” or slang for methamphetamine. Officers said they could tell by his demeanor that he was intoxicated.
When officers tried to tell the man he would be arrested for public intoxication, he raised a fist and assumed an aggressive stance. He was told to turn around or he would be tazed. Morris failed to comply and was tazed by police.
He then gave up and allowed cuffs to be placed on him. When officers attempted to place him in the backseat, he yelled and kicked the doors of the squad car.
Officers attempted to place leg restraints on the man, who then kicked one of the officers in the right knee and inner thigh during the process.
Officers had to use physical force to put the leg restraints on.
When Morris got to jail, he was still acting combative and kicked a jailer in the genitals, causing them to place him in a restraint chair.
Kyle Wayne Morris, 39, was charged with two counts of assault on a public servant, public intoxication, and resisting arrest-search or transport.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.