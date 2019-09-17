Rain chances increase toward the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s how your Tuesday goes. We’ll be in the 70s through nine o’clock, upper 80s by noon. Highs will be in the low and mid 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10 to 15. Like yesterday, no rain to be found across the southern plains. Also, like yesterday we see tropical rains spinning off the Texas coast. A lot of this rain will move inland, perhaps bringing 3 to 5 inches of rain and concern for flooding to the greater Houston area.