Saint Jo under boil order

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Due to a water main break that caused pressure to drop in the system below the state’s mandatory standard, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the public water system of Saint Jo to notify all residents of a boil order effective September 16.
The Saint Jo PD posted on their Facebook the original order:
To ensure the destruction of harmful bacteria, water used for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled, a vigorous, rolling boil for 2 minutes, and then cooled prior to consumption.
In lieu of boiling water, bottled water may be bought for use instead.
Stay with News Channel 6 for the latest on the boil order.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.