Staying safe at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Lions Club is hosting the 18th annual Texas Oklahoma Fair. Officials say they feel good about the security measures they have put into place this year.
“We have the police department coming out. We hired some of the police departments staff for the safety of the fair. We consulted with the police and with Micheal Tipton on the safety and the safety measures that we needed to put into place because we were all concerned about that part,” said Gaby Lockhart.
Lockhart said they have been working with the same trusted vendors for years. Before things got going, they made sure to get an “Ok” from the Wichita Falls City Officials about safety compliances.
“We come out every year just to inspect the environment. Just to make sure that it is a safe environment for the citizens to come out and enjoy,” said Fire Marshal David Collins.
Though there will be heavy police presence officials suggest visitors stay pro-active about their own safety as well.
“Bring as less stuff in as you can, I meant the less purse and bags the better it is. Watch your kids and watch what they are doing. We have a lot of things for the kids,” said Gaby Lockhart Lion Club Co-Chair who adds if you see something suspicious, don’t hesitate to find someone in uniform or in a gold shirt some things are already set-up that might not be as obvious too.
“We have things in place some you may not see because some of us are watching too. As Lions Clubs member, we are all watching because that’s what Lions do,” said Lockhart," said Lockhart.
The fair runs September 17th thru September 21st.
