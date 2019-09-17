Texas-Oklahoma Fair comes back to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - John Golden and Buck Beeson joined Jake in studio to talk about the upcoming Texas-Oklahoma Fair.
The Texas-Oklahoma fair is coming back to the MPEC this week, starting tonight, Tuesday, September 17.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under.
$20 armbands can be purchased for tonight, Wednesday night, Thursday night and Saturday afternoon until 5:00 p.m.
Tonight is military night, so that means active duty, reserve and retired military are admitted to the fair free.
The midway opens at 6:00 p.m. nightly Tuesday through Friday, and starts at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.
“Evans United Shows,” will again provide the carnival rides down the midway.
The Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall will be filled with vendors, professional wrestlers and the Falls Town Flyers.
There will be plenty of food, fun, arts and crafts and live bands each night of the fair. This event is a good time for the whole family.
This year’s firsts include a live petting zoo and a live alligator show.
For more information you can always check out the Lions Club website or the event Facebook page.
