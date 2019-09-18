GOTW Preview: Strong play for Chillicothe and Notre Dame through three weeks

CHILLICOTHE, Texas (TNN) - The Notre Dame Knights (2-0) travel to Chillicothe this Friday to take on the Eagles (2-1).
Chillicothe started the year scoring 50-plus points against Higgins and Benjamin while Notre Dame has had an explosive offense as well, scoring 48 and 76 in their two wins.
But the Knights aren’t just an offensive team, they have held their opponents to six points or less this season and they say it all goes back to experience.
It’s something we talked about preseason with this team, they had 10 of 11 players back from last years squad, which is rare for a high school football team.
The Knights say that has helped them pick up where they left off.
“Just a lot of seniors and a lot of leadership and we are really good in that area," Notre Dame senior RB/DL Bill Ozier said.
“We still know each other," Notre Dame RB/LB Tony Shen said. "Our positions, so it’s easy to communicate on the field and off the field.”
“We are able to rotate a lot of players on offense and defense," Notre Dame head coach Don Carlson said. "Send two guys in for a couple of players, get them out, get them rest and get two other guys in.”
But for the Eagles, the start to this season has given Eagles fans a chance to breath.
Chillicothe already doubled their wins from a year ago and matched their win total from two years ago.
And this is exactly what Chad Young was hoping for when he took over; get back to the winning tradition in Chillicothe.
Even with a loss to number one Jayton last Friday, Chillicothe is trending in the right direction and the Eagles say there are several reasons this year is different.
“It’s all about the seniors," Chillicothe head coach Chad Young said. "Their leadership is what has drove us this far, it will continue to drive us.”
“Lord knows we were in a pretty deep hole a few years ago,"Chillicothe senior center Adrian Flores said. "It’s always good to be climbing somewhere back up to the top.”
p“We have a lot better attitude, we are a lot more positive," Chillicothe senior RB Jaron Marsh said. “We always had our heads down but now our heads are always up. We are a lot more positive heading into the game and coming off the game.”
Kick off for the Game of the Week is 7:30 p.m. Friday in Chillicothe.
