Holliday continues new homecoming tradition

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Coach Johnson, from Holliday High School, tweeted out a flyer for the Holliday Homecoming Parade and Bonfire.
This is the 2nd Annual Holliday Homecoming Parade and Bonfire.
Events kick off tonight, September 18, starting at 6:30 p.m. with the parade.
The parade will begin and end at the High School in Holliday.
The bonfire is set to immediately follow the parade on E. Eagle Drive.
For more information on all things Eagles Homecoming, you can always check out the ISD’s Twitter page, Facebook page, or website.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.