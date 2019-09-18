HPT Clay County: The 88th Annual Pioneer Reunion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 88th Annual Clay County Pioneer Reunion is happening this weekend; Thursday. September 19, through Saturday, September 21.
The first ever Pioneer meeting was held on August 19, 1932 at 3:00 p.m. The Clay County Pioneer Association was organized at that meeting. Also at the meeting they organized the first Pioneer Reunion to be held that October.
This event really has a little bit of everything, from rodeos, parades and dances to lots of good food, live music and fierce competitions.
There are parades every single day. The Cowboy Kickoff parade is at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Introduction of the Floats parade is on Friday at 10:00 a.m., and the winner’s of the Float Competition will be announced during the parade on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.
Some of those fierce competitions include frog and terrapin races, which are very popular among the kids. They also hold a dummy roping competition and an art show on the Courthouse Lawn.
Following some of the parades they will have some great barbecue for the traditional Luncheon on the Rodeo Grounds. BBQ plates will be $9, sandwiches will be $6.
There will also be rodeo events every night in the Tex Rickard Rodeo Arena, including calf scrambles, bronc riding, and bull riding. Dances will follow the Rodeo on Friday and Saturday nights.
Rodeo tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for kids. Thursday is Active Military Night, and active military members can get in for free.
This is the most historic event in all of Clay County.
For more information you can check out their website or their Facebook page. They also have all of the registration forms for different events throughout the weekend on their website.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.