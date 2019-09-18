Kellie Rasberry on why she’s helping Communities in Schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Starstruck. That is most people’s reaction when they meet Kellie Rasberry. People’s reactions at Tuesday night’s Communities in Schools fundraiser were no different.
Even though Rasberry has touched the lives of millions through the airwaves every day for the last 25 years, she still gets stage fright when speaking face-to-face with a smaller audience.
“People are always kind of surprised to hear that public speaking is one of my biggest fears. When it’s just you’re standing up there in front of 350 people it’s a little nerve-wracking,” the popular radio personality said.
The stage fright is something she is willing to overcome when asked to speak for causes she is passionate about – causes which usually deal with helping kids.
Perhaps, feeling responsible for her neighbor is a duty she has carried over from her childhood.
“My teachers always put me in charge of the classroom if they had to leave because they knew I would turn in my best friend if she spoke when she was not supposed to. I was a very big rule follower,” Rasberry remembers.
While she says she had an overall positive experience in school growing up, she knows that is not the case for everyone.
As a mother to a 7th grader, she sees the hardships young kids face these days especially when it pertains to social media.
The hurdle of navigating technology is piled on top of several other daily struggles that some kids deal with. Basic needs like receiving a meal, having clean clothes, and even hygiene products are not being met. That is where Communities in Schools (CIS) steps in.
CIS Executive Director Toni Alonzo stated, “The relationship that our social workers build with these students gives them a safe place to come in, get that support, and find out about the resources in the community that can help them navigate through those hurdles that they need to go through in order to graduate.”
So, when Rasberry was asked to make the trip from Dallas to speak in front of a crowd for an evening aimed at raising awareness and money to provide at-risk kids with resources to help them make it through school, she jumped over her own personal hurdle and answered the call.
“The definition of bravery is being afraid and doing it anyway,” she said.
Rasberry, along with Wichita Falls community members, filled the room with one goal – to show the kids in their own backyard that they are not forgotten.
Kellie stated the reason why she is passionate about helping kids, “We adults really need to step up and be there for those kids because they don’t always have that positive influence at home, and unfortunately they’re not always getting it in the classroom. So, who’s going to step up if we don’t?”
