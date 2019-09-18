Lamar playground due for an upgrade

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Lamar Elementary services around 400 students a year, but they lack the one thing every kid wants at school, a fun playground.
Right now they have only 2 sets of monkey bars, made of metal. This means that when a school trip calls for fun on the playground, they have to have a parent fill out a form, even if it’s just a quick trip to a local park.
Lamar Elementary’s principal, Amanda Garcia, is asking for donations to upgrade the playground on site so their students can grow and play at the same place that they learn. Even saying that outdoor play can help students development, in all aspects.
If you would like to donate to this cause, they have a GoFundMe.
