Man arrested for assaulting teacher

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A man was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 17 around 11 a.m. for assaulting a teacher at Rider High School.
Nathan Newell Lewis, 18, is beign charged with Assault on a Public Servant but Not a Peace Officer or Judge.
Officers were working off-duty at Rider when they were flagged down by a witness. The witness, a school administrator, said he just saw Lewis assault a teacher. The officers detained Lewis and escorted him to the principal’s office.
They found the victim who said he had tried to stop Lewis because he was going down the stairs on the wrong side. After following him and telling him to go back up stairs and then to the principal’s office, Lewis violently pushed the teacher in the chest which caused the teacher’s back to strike the wall and door frame.
Lewis is currently being held in the Wichita County Jail with no bond amount listed.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.