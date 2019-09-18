Reward offered for missing Clay County cattle

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Texas and Southwest Cattle Raisers Association investigates nearly five million dollars worth of stolen cattle each year, now it’s helping a Clay County rancher.
The rancher reported around 500 cattle missing until they shipped the herd. They believe they were taken from November 2018 until this August.
The herd was around 5,000 cows, meaning it was harder to notice some were missing over time.
“It’s more of not knowing someone took a shovel full of sand out of your son’s playbox rather than looking outside and noticing your dog isn’t in the backyard,” TSRCA director of law enforcement Scott Williamson said.
Any information that leads to an arrest can receive up to $1,000.
Anyone with information that could help identify the perpetrator or perpetrators is asked to call TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at (888) 830-2333.
