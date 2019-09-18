Road rage incident leads to arrest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A road rage incident on Tuesday, Sept. 17 outside of the Wichita Falls Public Library has led to the arrest of one man.
Henry Bernard Perry, 57, was arrested and is being charged for Aggravated Assault.
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Burkburnett Road for a disturbance where they found the victim who stated he had been cut by Perry after a road rage incident.
The victim said he was involved in a collision with Perry and he had stopped on the side of the road. Perry also stopped his vehicle behind the victim’s and they approached each other. Perry swung at the victim but missed and then the victim swung back hitting Perry in the face. Perry pulled a knife and cut the victim’s left forearm before leaving the scene.
Officers located Perry at the library and he admitted to the assault after the victim hit him. Perry said he and the victim had been arguing over each other’s driving.
Perry is currently being held in the Wichita County Jail with no bond amount listed.
